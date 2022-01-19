U.S. railroads traffic sees uptick in carloads data this week

Jan. 19, 2022
  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports US rail traffic down 6.6% Y/Y to 493,617 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending January 15, 2022.
  • Total carloads for the week were 233,647, up 0.5% while intermodal volume stood at 259,970 containers and trailers, down 12.2% Y/Y.
  • 3 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that includes coal, up 10,296 carloads, to 67,867; nonmetallic minerals, up 1,779 carloads, to 27,367; and chemicals, up 67 carloads, to 34,002.
  • On the other side, grain were down 3,196 carloads, to 24,344; motor vehicles and parts, down 2,948 carloads, to 12,382; and petroleum and petroleum products, down 2,653 carloads, to 9,782.
  • North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 663,347 carloads and intermodal units, down 8.9% Y/Y.
  • It includes Canadian railroads traffic of 68,016 carloads for the week, down 21.3% and 64,393 intermodal units, down 13.4% Y/Y; whereas, Mexican railroads reported 22,022 carloads for the week, down 3.4% Y/Y and 15,299 intermodal units, down 4.4% from the same point last year.
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank on expectation for significant profit improvement.
  • Related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP,BIPC).
