Weber is downgraded by BofA with grill demand seen at a peak
Jan. 19, 2022 3:06 PM ETWeber Inc. (WEBR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America drops its rating on Weber Inc. (WEBR -0.4%) to Neutral from Buy on its view that household grill penetration may have peaked and a long replacement cycle may cut into demand.
- The firm notes that Nielsen data implies sales of grill/BBQ related accessories tracked negative through December vs. very tough comparable last year. The emergence of pellet grills is also seen as a threat.
- BofA lowers its price objective on Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to $12 from $17, which works out to 13X the FY23 EBITDA estimate.
- Shares of Weber are down more than 20% so far in 2022 as investors have pulled back generally on IPO stocks with high trading multiples.