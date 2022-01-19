Crypto exchange Bitfinex to get Polygon funds to support staking rewards

Jan. 19, 2022 3:10 PM ETPolygon USD (MATIC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex says it will receive 90M Polygon (MATIC-USD) tokens ($189M) from Polygon to sponsor staking rewards for Bitfinex users, according to the company's blog post.
  • Note that the process of staking is ultimately used to verify transactions on a blockchain and secure the network.
  • Bitfinex expects users to get up to 41% in annualized staking rewards by participating in its staking program. However, the enhanced staking reward is available for a limited time.
  • Meanwhile, Binance's staking rewards for Polygon (MATIC-USD) are about 13%, according to Staking Rewards.
  • Polygon (MATIC-USD) coins are off roughly 2% intra-day and 11% in the past week.
  • Previously, (Oct. 15, 2021) Bitfinex was ordered to pay a $1.5M fine.
