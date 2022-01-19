Tencent, TikTok have been added to U.S. tech Antitrust Bill: Politico
Jan. 19, 2022
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok have been added to the U.S. tech antitrust bill, Politico reported, citing sources.
- Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan said she sees a "fierce sense of urgency" before a new administration takes over after the next election.
- Speaking with CNBC, Khan said: "Look for us it’s a big moment. I think there’s an opportunity here to really change and learn from the mistakes of the past and that’s what we are going to try to do.”
- Khan's comments come after the FTC and the Dept. of Justice yesterday announced plans to review merger guidelines in an attempt to potentially make them stricter. Her comments also follow yesterday's announcement of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned almost $70B purchase of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), which analysts and investors expect will get a very thorough antitrust review.
- On Tuesday, it was reported that TikTok's marketing chief, Nick Tran, left the ByteDance (BDNCE)-owned company abruptly. Tran, who joined the company in September 2020, had been spearheading operations.