Cathie Wood: ‘In our view, the real bubble could be building in such so-called “value” stocks’

Jan. 19, 2022 3:19 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKQ, ARKW, ARKGARKX, ARKFBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor90 Comments

  • Cathie Wood believes that if a market bubble is growing, it is being created within value stocks and not growth names.
  • "In our view, the real bubble could be building in such so-called "value" stocks with much higher valuations in the context of a five-year investment time horizon as opposed to last year," Cathie Wood wrote in ARK's latest quarterly report.
  • Wood added: "Meanwhile, the valuations of many innovation related stocks have been cut in half."
  • Moreover, in ARK's quarterly commentary report it also states: "In our view, long-term inflation fears are overblown because inventories are stacking up in the face of weak consumption."
  • It's ARK's view that the real risk to the market outlook is deflation versus inflation.
  • In that case, Wood and her team believe that "nominal GDP growth is likely to be much lower than expected, suggesting that scarce double-digit growth opportunities will be rewarded accordingly. Growth stocks and innovation-driven stocks could be the prime beneficiaries."
  • Below is Cathie Wood's six actively managed ETFs along with their YTD performance:
  • ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -20%, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) -18.9%, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) -12.4%, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -18%, ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG) -21.6%, and ARK Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX) -9.9%.
  • In other ARK-related news, Tesla lost its top-weighted position inside of Cathie Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF.
