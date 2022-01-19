Spero granted up to $12.9M by BARDA to develop urinary tract infection drug for children

Jan. 19, 2022 3:22 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Spero Therapeutics (SPRO -2.2%) said the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) awarded up to an additional $12.9M to the company to to develop tebipenem as a treatment for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, in pediatric patients.
  • BARDA, a division under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, added, and exercised, a new option on the contract originally awarded to Spero in 2018.
  • The new option increases the total amount of committed funding by $12.9M to $46.9M, increasing the total potential contract value to $59.7M.
  • The company previously noted that the Defense Threat Reduction Agency is providing up to ~$10M, in addition to the total potential award from BARDA, to cover the cost of the nonclinical biodefense aspects of the collaboration program for tebipenem HBr.
  • The additional $12.9M option is expected to provide support for a clinical trial and related activities for orally administered tebipenem pivoxil’s use in treating children with cUTI, including AP.
  • Earlier in January, Spero received U.S. FDA priority review for oral tebipenem HBr to treat urinary tract infections.
