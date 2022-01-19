Gold, silver rally to two-month highs as yields slip after sharp rise
- Precious metals miners are sizzling, as gold and silver futures both marked their highest finishes since November, with February Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closing +1.7% to $1,843.20/oz. and March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settling +3.2% to $24.23/oz.
- "The gold market is moving on Fed rate expectations," according to IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda, as the next Federal Reserve policy meeting is widely expected to produce a rate increase.
- ETFs: GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, GDX, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV
- Among today's movers in the mining sector: NEM +6%, GOLD +8.7%, KGC +8.2%, AUY +8.1%, AEM +7.9%, KL +7.9%, FNV +5.8%, RGLD +5.7%, WPM +7.7%, AG +12.7%, EXK +11.1%, FSM +9%, HL +12.6%, CDE +9.6%.
- The recent rise in yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield climbing toward 1.90%, had weighed on the desire for precious metals but today the benchmark yield eased back a bit to 1.829%.
- "We could not be more bullish [on gold] over the next six months or so, as the U.S. economy begins to decelerate," Altavest's Michael Armbruster tells MarketWatch, adding that Treasury yields "are likely to peak soon and, if we are correct, that could turbo-charge gold prices to $2,000 or beyond."
- Given the calls for even more rate hikes this year than markets are pricing in, "perhaps we are seeing some inflation hedging from traders that don't think central banks are doing enough to bring price pressures down," OANDA's Craig Erlam says.
- With central banks starting to curb pandemic-related stimulus to fight inflation, gold fell last year in its biggest annual decline since 2015.