Arvinas, Arrowhead win Buy ratings as Goldman Sachs starts coverage on platform biotechs
Jan. 19, 2022 3:38 PM ETArvinas, Inc. (ARVN), ARWR, TCRR, PASGDSGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs has launched its coverage on platform biotech companies issuing Buy recommendations for Arvinas (ARVN -0.2%) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR -0.2%) with 12-month price targets of $157 and $85 per share, respectively.
- Meanwhile, the firm has slapped a Sell rating on Design Therapeutics (DSGN -5.7%) with a $10 per share target and Neutral ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR -2.3%) and Passage Bio (PASG -7.6%) at 12-months targets of $5 and $6, respectively.
- The analysts led by Madhu Kumar concede that the above group of companies are distinctive in their characteristics. Yet, they point to Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Arrowhead (NASDAQ:ARWR) as reasons to be optimistic on platforms that have shown proof of concept and earned “meaningful value-added partnerships.”
- “We are less constructive on names that, despite recent weakness that could create potential upside, have yet to demonstrate robust POC for ongoing clinical programs,” the team wrote, citing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and TCR2 (NASDAQ:TCRR).
- For Design (NASDAQ:DSGN), the analysts note an unfavorably-skewed risk-reward setup for pre-clinical platforms, with a substantial lag for POC, especially for competitive indications.
- The above group of stocks has dropped sharply over the past six months, as shown in this graph.