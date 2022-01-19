Genetic Technologies reports FQ2 cash flow results
Jan. 19, 2022 3:41 PM ETGenetic Technologies Limited (GENE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Genetic Technologies (GENE +4.4%) reported FQ2 FY'22 cash balance of A$13.5M and increased customer receipts of A$1.8M further extending runway for growth.
- The company said ‘One company two brands’ approach leverages EasyDNA acquisition with launch of the Multi-Test product.
- Genetic said Multi-Test technical validation was completed and submitted to NATA and CMS for final regulatory approval ahead of the commercial release.
- The company added that total cash receipts for the quarter from EasyDNA were A$1.8M in line with acquisition expectations.
- Outlook: The company said it remains focused on the commercialization opportunities for Multi-Test; continue using the EasyDNA brand and product suite to grow revenue; further investment in R&D to enhance Multi-Test offering and COVID-19 Risk Test.
- "We are pleased with the progress made over this quarter and with the integration of the EasyDNA team while continuing to advance our product commercialization pathway opportunities," said Simon Morriss.