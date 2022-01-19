Following agreement with Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte shares plunge 24%
Jan. 19, 2022 3:52 PM ETOncoCyte Corporation (OCX)TMOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Following an after-the-closing bell announcement yesterday of a development and co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +0.7%), shares of Oncocyte (OCX -23.5%) fell sharply today.
- The agreement involves in vitro diagnostic assays on Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ion Torren Genexus System. Oncocyte has rights to develop future companion diagnostics on the Genexus System.
- Oncocyte was up about 1% year to date before today's decline.
- Last month, the company said one of its diagnostic tests is able to predict a patient's response to breast cancer immunotherapy.