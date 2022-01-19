Bank of Nova Scotia expects Bank of Canada to tighten to tame inflation - Bloomberg
- Canada-based Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) expects Canada to abandon its lower-zero-bound policy rate this year in an effort to tame surging inflation, Bloomberg reports, citing a report to investors.
- The bank expects the Bank of Canada to hike its overnight policy rate to 2% in 2022 from the current 0.25% level, a rather hawkish forecast, Bloomberg notes.
- Specifically, Scotia predicts the central bank to initially hike the policy rate by 25 basis points at its Jan. 26 meeting. This will be followed by another hike of 25 basis points in March, a 50-point jump in April, and then three more 25-point hikes by the end of 2022, Bloomberg reports.
- “The simple reality is that the very serious public health impacts of omicron and the associated economic consequences do not outweigh the pressing need to withdraw monetary stimulus,” said Scotiabank Chief Economist Jean-Francois Perrault.
- The forecast comes after Scotia previously projected the policy rate would rise to 1.25% by the end of 2022, Bloomberg highlights.
- Canadian Bank stocks that may be impacted by a decision to hike interest rates include: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD -1.4%), Royal bank of Canada (RY -1.0%), Bank of Montreal (BMO -0.9%) and Canadian Imperial bank of Commerce (CM -1.1%).
- Meanwhile, the U.S. faces similar issues regarding historically low interest rates in the wake of multi-decade high headline inflation. Earlier this month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said "if we have to raise rates more, we will." Of course, this ties to the central bank's price stability mandate.
- Previously, (Dec. 13, 2021) the Bank of Canada kept its inflation target at 2%.