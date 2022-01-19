DXC Technology expands global partnership with ServiceNow for operational transformation
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) forms a new global DXC ServiceNow Strategic Business Group to deliver cost-efficient, resilient technology services that transform enterprise service operations, built on DXC Platform X.
- “For our customers, it’s about modernizing and automating their IT estates to achieve a state of ‘silent operations,’ saving time, money and letting customers focus on what’s most important --- running their business. We manage complex IT estates on DXC Platform X and building on this unique strength with ServiceNow will establish us as a clear market leader in the enterprise service management market.” said Mike Salvino, President and CEO.
- Some bullish commentary on the stock by contributor who writes: 'The current valuation of the company could set it up for long-term growth owed to continuous revenue sources, improved costs, and efficient operations.'