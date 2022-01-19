DXC Technology expands global partnership with ServiceNow for operational transformation

Support Button on Computer Keyboard

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) forms a new global DXC ServiceNow Strategic Business Group to deliver cost-efficient, resilient technology services that transform enterprise service operations, built on DXC Platform X.
  • “For our customers, it’s about modernizing and automating their IT estates to achieve a state of ‘silent operations,’ saving time, money and letting customers focus on what’s most important --- running their business. We manage complex IT estates on DXC Platform X and building on this unique strength with ServiceNow will establish us as a clear market leader in the enterprise service management market.” said Mike Salvino, President and CEO.
  • Some bullish commentary on the stock by contributor who writes: 'The current valuation of the company could set it up for long-term growth owed to continuous revenue sources, improved costs, and efficient operations.'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.