Paya Holdings acquires payment solutions firm
Jan. 19, 2022 4:07 PM ETPaya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) has acquired payment solutions firm VelocIT Business Solutions.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2018, VelocIT offers fully integrated, omnichannel payment solutions to accounting and ERP partners.
- The acquisition expands and strengthens Paya's robust integrated payments capabilities.
- Through the acquisition, Paya will accelerate its product roadmap, scaling its solution capabilities and extending its position in accounting and ERP integrations.
