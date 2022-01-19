Paya Holdings acquires payment solutions firm

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) has acquired payment solutions firm VelocIT Business Solutions.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 2018, VelocIT offers fully integrated, omnichannel payment solutions to accounting and ERP partners.
  • The acquisition expands and strengthens Paya's robust integrated payments capabilities.
  • Through the acquisition, Paya will accelerate its product roadmap, scaling its solution capabilities and extending its position in accounting and ERP integrations.
