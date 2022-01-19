Kinder Morgan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.43B beats by $820M

Jan. 19, 2022 4:09 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Kinder Morgan press release (NYSE:KMI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.43B (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $820M.
  • 2022 Outlook: KMI expects to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the 2021 declared dividends. KMI expects to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion; and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3, below our long-term target of approximately 4.5 times. The $4.7 billion DCF and 4.3 times leverage metric do not reflect the potential impact of the possible use of up to $750 million available for attractive opportunities, including share repurchases.
