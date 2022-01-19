Why did Hertz Global stock fall today? Value reset and IPO lockup expiration in the mix
Jan. 19, 2022 4:10 PM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) ended the day down about 8.2% on volume of over 5M shares.
- The stock is now trading at its lowest point in six weeks as it has come selling pressure in the broad valuation reset going on in the market.
- Hertz Global (HTZ) also has an IPO lockup period expiring on February 7 that could be attracting attention.
- Ahead on the calendar, the car rental company will report Q4 earnings on February 23.
- Last week, Hertz Global was tipped by Oppenheimer for a big post-bankruptcy recovery. The firm fired off an Outperform rating on HTZ and price target of $31.