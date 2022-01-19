Liminal Biosciences provides update on research programs

Jan. 19, 2022
  • Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) provided updates on its research and development priorities for 2022.
  • The company said that in 2021 following analysis of preliminary pharmacokinetic data from its Phase I MAD trial, it announced that it would not be progressing the development of fezagepras to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) nor hypertriglyceridemia.
  • Since that announcement, the company completed the clinical phase of the phase 1 MAD trial and continues to analyze the resulting data and continues to perform additional pre-clinical research on fezagepras to determine any potential new indications.
  • The Company expects to provide an update in the first half of 2022.
  • The company added that it has made progress in the identification of high potency, small molecule antagonists of GPR84, with plans to finalize candidate selection in 2022.
  • Liminal also expects to finalize candidate for its OXER-1 program in 2023.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2021 the company's cash and cash equivalents were C$116.7M.
