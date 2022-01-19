Why did SoFi Technologies stock surge today? Bank charter approval
Jan. 19, 2022 4:20 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) jump 13.7% on Wednesday following its bank charter approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve.
- As a result of the approval to become a national bank, SOFI stock price gets lifted to $30 per share, implying 118% upside from Wednesday's close.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Quad 7 Capital, who is Very Bullish on SOFI, says the bank charter approval means that the company is "going to pay far less to lend to customers," which combines with "the already very low cost to acquire customers."
- In contrast, SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira says the bank charter approval is a "positive development." But SOFI is still "far from an easy investment," he adds.
- Previously, (Nov. 18, 2021) venture capital investor Chamath Palihapitiya said his company cut its SOFI stake by 15%.