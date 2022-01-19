Casper Sleep receives stockholder approval on sale to Durational Capital

Jan. 19, 2022 4:22 PM ETCasper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) has received stockholder approval on its its planned sale to Durational Capital.
  • Approximately 69.5% of the vote represented by Casper’s outstanding stock were voted in favor of the merger agreement.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, Casper will be acquired by certain subsidiaries of Durational Consumer SPV IV, LP, an investment vehicle managed by Durational Capital Management, LP.
  • The transaction is expected to close during the week of January 24, 2022.
  • Post closing, Casper will operate as a privately-held company and will remain based in New York.
