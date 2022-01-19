Hersha Hospitality Trust reports prelim Dec operating results

Jan. 19, 2022 4:22 PM ETHTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) reports prelim. Dec. ADR growth of 7.2% to $250 for the comparable portfolio vs. Dec. 2019.
  • Prelim. property-level cash flow in Dec. stood at of $9.7M.
  • EBITDA margin expanded by 180 bps to 30.6% in the month vs. Dec. 2019.
  • Prelim. property level EBITDA generated by resorts was $4.9M.
  • HT's urban portfolio generated $4.8M of property level EBITDA.
  • “... we continued to narrow the gap to 2019 operating results. Oct. and Nov. RevPAR trailed 2019 comparable month results by 30% and 21%, respectively, while our Dec. results trailed by 14% despite a late month surge of the Omicron variant," said Jay Shah, CEO, Hersha Hospitality.
  • "Our Dec. results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line as property level cash flow was 13% above our forecast driven by our properties’ aggressive revenue management strategies and ongoing cost containment measures,” he added.
