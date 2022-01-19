American Homes 4 Rent to raise capital via share offering
Jan. 19, 2022 4:26 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) commences an underwritten public offering of 20M shares, $0.01 par value, of which 10M shares will be offered directly by the company, and 10M by the forward purchasers.
- Underwriters' 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of up to an additional 3M shares.
- Company intends to issue and sell, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements, 10M shares to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price per share.
- Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to repay indebtedness it has incurred or expects to incur under its revolving credit facility, (ii) to develop new single-family properties and communities, (iii) to acquire and renovate single-family properties and for related activities in accordance with its business strategy and (iv) for general corporate purposes.
- A look at what current ownership structure looks like.