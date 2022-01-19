Agree Realty acquires building in Royal Oak, Michigan for new HQ

Jan. 19, 2022 4:29 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) has announced plans for its new corporate headquarters.
  • The REIT acquired a building at 32301 Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Michigan that was formerly occupied by Art Van Furniture.
  • The ~50,000 sq ft building will serve as the firm's new headquarters, with construction expected to begin in Q122 and be completed for relocation during Q223.
  • Plans call for additional training and development space, health and wellness facilities, and collaborative meeting areas aligned with the company's ADC University and ADC Wellness initiatives.
  • "Agree Realty is an ideal vehicle for dividend reinvestment with its monthly payout," says a recent bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
