Why did Digital World Acquisition stock drop today? Retreats after surge yesterday
Jan. 19, 2022 4:29 PM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)CFVIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor13 Comments
- SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media platform public, fell 10% giving back some of its 22% gain from yesterday.
- DWAC shares have skyrocketed 71% since early January, when reports hit that Trump's social media platform, TRUTH Social, would launch on Feb. 21. DWAC stock jumped 20% on Jan. 6, the day the report about the launch date came out, and have remain elevated, helped by touts on Reddit and Stocktwits.
- The former president told Fox News last month that his social media company Trump Media & Technology should be up and running in Q1.
- Trump Media & Technology announced in late October that it would be going public through a deal with DWAC and that its social media platform, TRUTH Social, was expected to have a national rollout in Q1.
- Trump Media & Technology las month announced that Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) plans to retire and will take the role of chief executive officer of Trump's social media platform this month. DWAC also confirmed a $1B PIPE deal for the social media company.
- Shares of SPAC CF Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed last month to take YouTube competitor Rumble public and which has a deal to deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social, fell 2.2% today after rising 5% yesterday. CFVI shares have gained almost 20% since early December when a report about a potential deal with TRUTH Social was released.
