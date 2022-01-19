Encompass Health to rebrand and spin off its home health and hospice business
Jan. 19, 2022 4:30 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) announced its plans to spin off its home health and hospice business as an independent public company in a tax-free transaction to the company’s shareholders. The newly established unit will be rebranded as Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, the company added. Encompass Health (EHC) shares have lost ~1.2% in the post-market.
- The spin-off is expected to be complete in H1 2022, and Encompass Health's shareholders will end up owning shares in both companies after the transaction. The rebranding of HH&H Business is expected to begin in mid-April 2022.
- With the separation of its inpatient rehabilitation business and the HH&H Business into two public entities, Encompass Health (EHC) aims to achieve several benefits to both businesses and stakeholders, including strategic and operational flexibility for each unit.
The company’s HH&H Business was particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 resurgence in August, CEO Mark Tarr remarked in the recent earnings call.