Jan. 19, 2022

  • Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) announced its plans to spin off its home health and hospice business as an independent public company in a tax-free transaction to the company’s shareholders. The newly established unit will be rebranded as Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, the company added. Encompass Health (EHC) shares have lost ~1.2% in the post-market.
  • The spin-off is expected to be complete in H1 2022, and Encompass Health's shareholders will end up owning shares in both companies after the transaction. The rebranding of HH&H Business is expected to begin in mid-April 2022.
  • With the separation of its inpatient rehabilitation business and the HH&H Business into two public entities, Encompass Health (EHC) aims to achieve several benefits to both businesses and stakeholders, including strategic and operational flexibility for each unit.

  • The company’s HH&H Business was particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 resurgence in August, CEO Mark Tarr remarked in the recent earnings call.

