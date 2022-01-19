KKR acquires Merchants Mortgage; terms not disclosed

Jan. 19, 2022 4:30 PM ETKKRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires Merchants Mortgage Trust & Corporation (OTCPK:MMTC), a real estate lending platform.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • KKR is investing in MMTC through its private credit funds and accounts as part of the firm’s asset-based finance investment strategy, which pursues privately originated investments backed by diversified pools of hard and financial assets.
  • MMTC’s CEO Justin Land and the existing management team will continue to lead the company.
  • KKR’s investment provides MMTC with access to long-term capital to grow its origination activity and support the expansion of product offerings, geographic footprint and financing capabilities.
  • As a part of this deal, MMTC will acquire the outstanding interests in its affiliate Orchard Funding.
  • Through its investment, KKR’s credit strategies will gain exposure to a pool of directly originated, primarily short-term residential real estate loans made to a group of high-quality borrowers.
