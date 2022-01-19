KKR acquires Merchants Mortgage; terms not disclosed
Jan. 19, 2022 4:30 PM ETKKRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires Merchants Mortgage Trust & Corporation (OTCPK:MMTC), a real estate lending platform.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- KKR is investing in MMTC through its private credit funds and accounts as part of the firm’s asset-based finance investment strategy, which pursues privately originated investments backed by diversified pools of hard and financial assets.
- MMTC’s CEO Justin Land and the existing management team will continue to lead the company.
- KKR’s investment provides MMTC with access to long-term capital to grow its origination activity and support the expansion of product offerings, geographic footprint and financing capabilities.
- As a part of this deal, MMTC will acquire the outstanding interests in its affiliate Orchard Funding.
- Through its investment, KKR’s credit strategies will gain exposure to a pool of directly originated, primarily short-term residential real estate loans made to a group of high-quality borrowers.