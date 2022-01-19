Treace Medical gets US patent on instrumented bunion correction
Jan. 19, 2022 4:34 PM ETTreace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent to the company on instrumented bunion correction.
- The U.S. Patent No. 11,213,333 is titled “Bone Positioning and Preparing Guide Systems and Methods.”
- The patent generally relates to a technique for correcting a bunion deformity using both a bone preparation guide and a bone positioning guide to perform different steps of the technique.
- Hallux valgus, also known as bunions, is a common foot deformity.
- The company said the patent bolsers Treace’s growing patent portfolio covering instrumented bunion correction.
- In December, 2021, the company had announced a patent award for techniques to correct a bunion deformity with the use of a bone preparation guide and a positioning instrument.