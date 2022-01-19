Bank of America CEO sees 'a lot of leverage' from rising interest rates

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that the banking giant's Street-beating earnings from last quarter didn't include the boost it expects once the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates.
  • "Our driver of rate increases ... has not come through yet. That's ahead of us," the chairman and CEO of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) told CNBC. "We'll get a lot of leverage."
  • The Fed is expected to raise interest rates aggressively in 2022 as the central bank looks to tamp down inflationary pressures. Banks, like BAC, tend to benefit from higher-rate environments.
  • Early Wednesday, Bank of America (BAC) announced a quarterly profit that topped analysts' expectations, boosted by 10% revenue growth. Expenses rose 6% during the quarter, but Moynihan attributed that increase to higher compensation at its markets-related businesses.
  • The BofA CEO added that he plans to keep expenses in line for 2022, projecting a flat result compared to the previous year.
  • Further detailing the outlook for 2022, Moynihan predicted "plenty of room to grow on the long side" of its business, as he sees a robust economy fueling demand for loans.
  • On his economic forecast, Moynihan pointed to Q4 credit-card spending patterns to buoy his projection of a strong growth year. He noted that consumers spent 30% more in terms of dollars during the quarter, with a 10%-15% increase in transactions.
  • "Consumers are out doing things. They're doing things a little differently ... [but] consumers continue to spend," he observed.
  • BAC edged slightly higher on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report. The stock finished at $46.44, a gain of 18 cents on the session.
  • Overall, BAC reached a 52-week high of $50.08 earlier this month but has come slightly off that peak headed into the earnings report.
  • Even as it has tailed off a bit recently, BAC remains an outperformer compared to the broader market. Over the past year, the stock has climbed about 40%, compared to a gain of about 23% for the S&P 500, as you can see from this chart.
