United Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.60 beats by $0.50, revenue of $8.19B beats by $230M
Jan. 19, 2022
- United Airlines press release (NASDAQ:UAL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.60 beats by $0.50.
- Revenue of $8.19B (+140.2% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Reports Q4 capacity down 23% compared to fourth quarter 2019.
- Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile of down 3% Y/Y.
- Cost Per Available Seat Mile of up 11% Y/Y, and CASM-ex of up 13% Y/Y.
- pre-tax margin of negative 10.3%, negative 8.3% on an adjusted basis.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Capacity to be down 16% to 18% versus first quarter 2019, total operating revenue to be down 20% to 25% Y/Y, CASM-ex to be up 14% to 15% Y/Y, fuel price of approximately $2.51 per gallon..
- 2022 Outlook: Capacity to be down versus 2019, CASM-ex to be higher than 2019, adjusted capex to be around $4.2 billion, plus approximately $1.7 billion in 2021 deferred capex mainly due to the timing of certain aircraft deliveries delayed to 2022, for a total of $5.9 billion and remains on track to achieve long-term financial targets from United Next plan.