United Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.60 beats by $0.50, revenue of $8.19B beats by $230M

  • United Airlines press release (NASDAQ:UAL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.60 beats by $0.50.
  • Revenue of $8.19B (+140.2% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
  • Reports Q4 capacity down 23% compared to fourth quarter 2019.
  • Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile of down 3% Y/Y.
  • Cost Per Available Seat Mile of up 11% Y/Y, and CASM-ex of up 13% Y/Y.
  • pre-tax margin of negative 10.3%, negative 8.3% on an adjusted basis.
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Capacity to be down 16% to 18% versus first quarter 2019, total operating revenue to be down 20% to 25% Y/Y, CASM-ex to be up 14% to 15% Y/Y, fuel price of approximately $2.51 per gallon..
  • 2022 Outlook: Capacity to be down versus 2019, CASM-ex to be higher than 2019, adjusted capex to be around $4.2 billion, plus approximately $1.7 billion in 2021 deferred capex mainly due to the timing of certain aircraft deliveries delayed to 2022, for a total of $5.9 billion and remains on track to achieve long-term financial targets from United Next plan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.