API bearish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow
Jan. 19, 2022 4:35 PM ETUSO, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments
- API reported crude inventories built 1.4mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.9mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing drew 1.5mb on the week according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories built 3.5mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 2.6mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories drew 1.2mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.9mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a build of 3.7mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 0.8mb build.
- If the API figures from this evening are confirmed by the DOE report tomorrow, it will be a slight negative for crude in the short term (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).