Biden again says not going back to lockdowns, on way to life without COVID disruptions
Jan. 19, 2022 4:42 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MRNA, NVAX, AZNBNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor21 Comments
- At a news conference, President Biden insisted that the nation would not go back to lockdowns in the face of a high number of COVID-19 cases.
- The president also noted that he sees light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the impact of COVID, saying the country is "moving toward a time when COVID won't disrupt daily life."
- In December, Biden made a similar vow that the country wouldn't go into lockdowns despite a surge in cases at the time.
- Since the 7-day moving average of ~797K cases peaked on Jan. 13, the average is now going down, according to CDC data. Yesterday, the figure stood at ~701K.
- Vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- In its effort to fight COVID, The federal government will begin to give out 400M free N95 masks next week.
- Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.