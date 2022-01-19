Biden again says not going back to lockdowns, on way to life without COVID disruptions

Jan. 19, 2022

President Biden Delivers Remarks On November Jobs Report

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

  • At a news conference, President Biden insisted that the nation would not go back to lockdowns in the face of a high number of COVID-19 cases.
  • The president also noted that he sees light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the impact of COVID, saying the country is "moving toward a time when COVID won't disrupt daily life."
  • In December, Biden made a similar vow that the country wouldn't go into lockdowns despite a surge in cases at the time.
  • Since the 7-day moving average of ~797K cases peaked on Jan. 13, the average is now going down, according to CDC data. Yesterday, the figure stood at ~701K.
  • Vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • In its effort to fight COVID, The federal government will begin to give out 400M free N95 masks next week.
