Discover Financial stock slides after missing Q4 estimates
Jan. 19, 2022 4:40 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares dip as much as 3% in after-hours trading following worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Q4 diluted earnings per share of $3.64 falls short on the $3.69 consensus, but elevated from $2.59 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 total revenue net of interest expense also misses the $3.02B estimate, though it increases 4% to $2.94B on a Y/Y basis.
- Total loans rise 4% to $93.7B in the fourth-quarter.
- Q4 interest income of $2.74B vs. $2.67B in Q3 2021 and $2.76B in Q4 2020. Interest expense of $259M in Q4, compared with $269M in Q3 and $383M in Q4 2020.
- Provision for credit losses of $263M in Q4 jumps from $185M in the prior quarter and down from $531M in the year-ago period.
- Q4 net charge-off rate of 1.37% improves from 2.38% in Q4 2020.
- Q4 book value per share of $46.50 vs. $45.00 in Q3.
- "It's great to see that our investments in acquisition, brand, and technology contributed to our return to loan growth this past year, and should drive accelerated growth in 2022,” says President and CEO Roger Hochschild.
- Conference call starts on Jan. 20 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier this week, Discover Financial Services declared a $0.50 per share dividend.