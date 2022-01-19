Zymeworks frames 2022 and beyond clinical milestones, cuts workforce
Jan. 19, 2022 4:39 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) confirms 2022 and 2023 clinical development milestones for zanidatamab and ZW49.
- In addition, ten members (or 50%) of the former senior management team (including the Chief People Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Scientific Officer/EVP Early Development), will be leaving the company.
- Company also intends reducing employee headcount by at least 25% by the end of 2022.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $250M (unaudited) as of December 31, 2021, and reiterated its guidance on a financial runway to fund current operations through at least late 2022.
- “2022 will be an important year for the development of our lead clinical-stage product candidate, zanidatamab, as we continue our efforts in conjunction with our Asia-Pacific partner, BeiGene, to make this potential new therapy available to patients around the world suffering from Biliary Tract Cancer (ot BTC) and Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinomas (or GEA). We look forward to reporting new clinical data at upcoming medical conferences throughout 2022, and announcing next steps in the months ahead for both zanidatamab and ZW49,” stated Dr. Neil Josephson, CMO.
- Related read: 'Zymeworks' zanidatamab shows encouraging antitumor activity in HER2+ breast cancer patients'