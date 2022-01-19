Semrush acquires SEO training company Backlinko.com
Jan. 19, 2022 4:41 PM ETSEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Semrush (NYSE:SEMR) has acquired SEO training company, Backlinko.com.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Established in 2012, Backlinko is a marketing and search engine optimization training platform, which currently attracts more than 500,000 visits a month (non-paid traffic, as of December, 2021).
- The platform is dedicated to actionable content and video marketing, link building, social media, and SEO training. This includes an extensive set of educational resources including video and text-based content along with widgets, code, and proprietary SEO techniques.