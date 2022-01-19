it starts 2022 with a scaled-back schedule, reflecting the impact of the Omicron spike on demand. Q1 capacity is expected to be down 16% to 18% compared to Q1 of 2019. As the year progresses, United (

) expects to "nimbly" ramp up capacity by ungrounding 52 Pratt & Whitney-powered Boeing 777s, as demand returns, which is expected to yield improvements in the airline's gauge and aircraft utilization. Capacity for the full year is anticipated to still be down compared to 2019. Full-year cost per available seat mile is also guided to come in higher than the 2019 mark. Looking further ahead, UAL says it remains on track to achieve long-term financial targets from United Next plan.