Fifth Third Bancorp to acquire Dividend Finance
Jan. 19, 2022 4:45 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to acquire Dividend Finance, a fintech point-of-sale lender, providing financing solutions for residential renewable energy and sustainability-focused home improvement.
- Company currently expects the transaction to close in Q2 2022.
- “The addition of Dividend Finance to our renewable energy portfolio enhances the scale of Fifth Third’s growing digital service capabilities and supports the Bank’s commitment to environmental leadership in financial services. Together, we will help our customers with innovative, technology-driven financial solutions.” said Greg Carmichael, chairman and CEO.