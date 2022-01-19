Alcoa posts Q4 GAAP loss on restructuring charges; adjusted EPS tops estimates
Jan. 19, 2022
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.1% post-market after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations, with higher alumina and aluminum pricing driving a 7% Q/Q increase in revenues to $3.3B, and guiding Q1 EPS to be similar to Q4.
- Alcoa recorded a Q4 GAAP loss of $392M, or $2.11/share, which includes $1.1B of restructuring charges related mostly to pension settlement charges.
- Total third-party shipments of aluminum and alumina both fell 5% Q/Q, primarily due to the impacts of a strike at the San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain, which reduced shipments in Q4.
- Q4 aluminum production increased 2% Q/Q, following Q3's strong output; alumina segment production was up 1%, with higher production at the Alumar refinery.
- Alcoa anticipates Q1 2022 adjusted earnings will come in similar to Q4 2021's $2.50; the current S&P Capital IQ consensus for Q1 EPS is $1.71.
- In 2022, the company projects total bauxite shipments of 48M-49M dry metric tons, consistent with 2021; total alumina shipments are expected at 14.2M-14.4M mt, an increase from 2021 with the resolution of the San Ciprián strike and recovery from the outage of a bauxite unloader at Alumar; the aluminum segment is expected to ship 2.5M-2.6M mt.
- Last month, Alcoa reached an agreement with workers representatives at San Ciprián to fully curtail for two years the site's 228K mt/year of capacity.