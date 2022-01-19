J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic says rates have a ways to go before they materially hurt stocks
Jan. 19, 2022
- J.P. Morgan's cross asset team stays bullish on risk and continues to expect cyclicals to lead.
- Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic says in a research note they are sticking with an aggressive overweight in equities and commodities funded by a large underweight in bonds.
- Stocks struggled again today, with the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY), Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ), tumbling to sessions lows in the last hour of trading.
- Treasury yields paused from their ascent, but ended off lows with the 10-year (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) down 1 basis point to 1.86%.
- "Bond yields moved higher early this year as the pace of central bank policy normalization was repriced, but yields have further scope to rise in our view," Kolanovic says. "Higher yields support our calls for rotation into cyclical and value assets, as they reflect the strong growth and inflation impulses policymakers are responding to."
- "However, we believe rates would have to rise substantially further before they present a material headwind to equity markets overall."
- As the rotation from growth and defensives to cyclicals/value continues, the Fed hiking cycle shouldn't be problematic as long as it remains gradual "as we expect," he adds.
- "We are OW Brazil despite the bleak macro outlook, as the bad news is well reflected in the extremely cheap valuations," Kolanovic says. "We are bullish SMid Caps, which are fertile ground for alpha opportunities in a strong macro outlook. We expect SMid returns to be front-loaded in 2022 assuming COVID severity moderates."
