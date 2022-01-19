Air Industries shares soar 19% aftermarket on $18.2M deals for Blackhawk chopper parts
Jan. 19, 2022
- Air Industries (NYSE:AIRI) shares surge 19% in aftermarket trade after it said its unit Air Industries Machining was awarded 2 Long-Term Agreements to manufacture flight-critical assemblies for the Blackhawk helicopter.
- The estimated value of the LTAs will total ~$18.2M over their 5-year terms.
- The first LTA, to manufacture the primary flight control assembly for the Blackhawk helicopter, has an estimated life-of-the-contract value of $9.9M.
- The second LTA, to produce a flight critical component for the same aircraft, has an estimated life-of-the-contract value of $8.3M.