Enviva announces stock offering
Jan. 19, 2022 4:48 PM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Enviva (NYSE:EVA) launches the direct offering of 4.3M common shares; size, price and other terms not yet determined.
- The underwriters will be granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 common shares.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including pre-funding a portion of its capital expenditures related to ongoing development projects, and the temporary repayment of debt.
- At Bullish rating, Marketplace author writes on Seeking Alpha "EVA is a high-yield renewables stock with 11.23% dividend growth."