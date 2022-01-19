Greif announces price increases on several products

Jan. 19, 2022 4:52 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF), GEF.BBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) has announced price increases for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and on all tube and core and protective packaging products.
  • The company will implement a $50/ton price increase for all grades of URB. The change is effective with new orders and shipments on and after February 14, 2022.
  • Furthermore, a minimum 6% price increase will be implemented on all tube and core and protective packaging products, effective with shipments on and after March 4, 2022.
  • These price increases are in response to strong demand across the Greif paperboard and converting network and inflationary cost increases in energy, labor, transportation, maintenance, chemicals and other raw materials.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.