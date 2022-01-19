Greif announces price increases on several products
Jan. 19, 2022 4:52 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF), GEF.BBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) has announced price increases for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and on all tube and core and protective packaging products.
- The company will implement a $50/ton price increase for all grades of URB. The change is effective with new orders and shipments on and after February 14, 2022.
- Furthermore, a minimum 6% price increase will be implemented on all tube and core and protective packaging products, effective with shipments on and after March 4, 2022.
- These price increases are in response to strong demand across the Greif paperboard and converting network and inflationary cost increases in energy, labor, transportation, maintenance, chemicals and other raw materials.