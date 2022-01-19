Chart Talk: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF closes below 200-day MA
Jan. 19, 2022 4:53 PM ETVTBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) closes below its 200-day moving average for the second day in a row as the ETF continues to feel selling pressure by investors now down 2.9% YTD.
- VT is one of the financial market's broadest equity ETFs, as it offers exposure to 9,407 holdings across the global equity markets, which includes the United States, foreign developed economies, and emerging markets.
- Below is a 1-year chart of VT with its 200-day moving average. Additionally, see what Seeking Alpha says about VT’s underlying risk metrics.