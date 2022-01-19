TPG's Novotech eyeing IPO after being valued at $3B

Jan. 19, 2022 5:12 PM ETTPG Inc. (TPG)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) portfolio company Novotech Health Holdings is mulling an IPO in either the US or Hong Kong in the wake of a major fundraising round that valued the Asia-Pacific clinical research organization at around $3B.
  • Novatech is eyeing the listing after scrapping a proposed $700M IPO in September on the Hong Kong exchange due to volatile market conditions, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
  • TPG went public last week in a US IPO that raised just over $1B.
  • On Friday, Novatech said that it had raised $255M in its latest financing round, which valued the company at approximately $3B. The latest round also included a $505M refinancing of its debt. It added that TPG remains a controlling stockholder.
  • Novatech said the financing round included “multiple new investors as part of a strategic expansion of the company’s shareholder base,” along with all of its existing institutional shareholders.
  • Novatech Health Holdings was created by the October 2020 merger between Australia’s Novotech and China’s PPC. The company specializes in running clinical trials and providing drug development services.
  • Last January, TPG sold more than 10% of Novotech to a group of investors that included Sequoia Capital and Singapore sovereign fund GIC Pte. in a deal that valued the clinical research company at more than $2.3B, Bloomberg reported.
  • For more on TPG's recent IPO, read Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones' column.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.