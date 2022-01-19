TPG's Novotech eyeing IPO after being valued at $3B
Jan. 19, 2022 5:12 PM ETTPG Inc. (TPG)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) portfolio company Novotech Health Holdings is mulling an IPO in either the US or Hong Kong in the wake of a major fundraising round that valued the Asia-Pacific clinical research organization at around $3B.
- Novatech is eyeing the listing after scrapping a proposed $700M IPO in September on the Hong Kong exchange due to volatile market conditions, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
- TPG went public last week in a US IPO that raised just over $1B.
- On Friday, Novatech said that it had raised $255M in its latest financing round, which valued the company at approximately $3B. The latest round also included a $505M refinancing of its debt. It added that TPG remains a controlling stockholder.
- Novatech said the financing round included “multiple new investors as part of a strategic expansion of the company’s shareholder base,” along with all of its existing institutional shareholders.
- Novatech Health Holdings was created by the October 2020 merger between Australia’s Novotech and China’s PPC. The company specializes in running clinical trials and providing drug development services.
- Last January, TPG sold more than 10% of Novotech to a group of investors that included Sequoia Capital and Singapore sovereign fund GIC Pte. in a deal that valued the clinical research company at more than $2.3B, Bloomberg reported.
