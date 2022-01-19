Builders FirstSource prices offering of $300M senior notes
Jan. 19, 2022 4:56 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has priced its previously announced offering of $300M aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032.
- The price to investors will be 100.500% of the principal amount of the notes.
- The notes will form part of the same series as the $1B aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 issued on July 23, 2021.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the firm's senior secured ABL facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.