Builders FirstSource prices offering of $300M senior notes

Jan. 19, 2022 4:56 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has priced its previously announced offering of $300M aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032.
  • The price to investors will be 100.500% of the principal amount of the notes.
  • The notes will form part of the same series as the $1B aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 issued on July 23, 2021.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the firm's senior secured ABL facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.
