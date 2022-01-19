KemPharm selects KP1077 for idiopathic hypersomnia as lead SDX candidate
Jan. 19, 2022 4:58 PM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) has added ~3.9% in the post-market after announcing the selection of KP1077 for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) as its lead serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) candidate in the pipeline. A rare neurological disorder, IH affects an estimated 37K patients in the U.S.
- Issuing a letter to shareholders, CEO Travis C. Mickle said that the company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug ((NYSE:IND) application) for KP1077 in IH by mid-2022. A Phase 2 study is expected to begin in Q3 2022, with topline data anticipated by Q2 2023.
- A parallel development program for KP1077 in narcolepsy is also on the cards, with IND filing expected in H2 2022. A Phase 2/3 trial is on track to begin by the end of 2022 or early 2023.
- In terms of liquidity, KemPharm (KMPH) has ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents at $127.8M. The available capital and projected revenue will extend the cash runway through at least 2025, Mickle noted.
- Commenting on the commercial rollout of its FDA-approved therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), AZSTARYS, Mickle said that the company plan to achieve a full sales team by the end of January 2022.
- The U.S. commercial launch for AZSTARYS began in July 2021.