  • DUET Acquisition has priced its initial public offering of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit, for anticipated gross proceeds of $75M.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 units at the IPO price.
  • Each unit consists of one of the company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
  • The units will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DUETU" from Jan. 20, 2022. The Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "DUET" and "DUETW," respectively.
  • Offering is expected to close on January 24, 2022.
  • DUET Acquisition is an SPAC led by Larry Gan Nyap Liou, the company’s Chairman of the Board, and Yeoh Oon Lai and Dharmendra Magasvaran, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officers. The firm intends to focus its search on disruptive change maker technology enterprises that are capitalizing on the digital shift.
