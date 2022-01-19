Silvergate Capital stock gains after upgrade to Buy at Goldman on overextended drop

  • Shares of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) rise 3.2% in after-hours trading as Goldman Sachs upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral.
  • The call comes after Silvergate's (SI) Q4 earnings come in worse than expected, sending the stock price down more than 25%.
  • Goldman believes that shares of SI are trading at a "significant discount" to growth banks like SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), according to a note written to clients.
  • Moreover, SI represents "a growth oriented bank with attractive leverage to the growth in the crypto ecosystem," Goldman highlights.
  • Goldman's Buy rating diverges from the Neutral Quant Rating and agrees with the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
  • Recall last week when Silvergate got upgraded to Outperform at KBW.
