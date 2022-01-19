Pfizer secures ~$2B modification contract for 300M additional COVID doses

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) bags ~$2.05B modification contract W58P05-21-C-0002 for an additional 300M doses of COVID-19 vaccine for international donation to low and low-middle income countries.
  • Work will be performed in New York with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Fiscal 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds in the same amount were obligated at the time of the award.
  • U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.
