Parsons to prototype ground operations for DARPA's Blackjack mission
Jan. 19, 2022 5:13 PM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has been selected by Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) to plan, standup and demonstrate a prototype ground operations center (GOC) in support of its Blackjack flight demonstration activities.
- The company won the $11M sole-source contract in December 2021. Under the contract, Parsons will develop and demonstrate the ground operations center plan, perform mission planning, execute flight operations, and design and configure the operations facility to support satellite demo mission operations. It will also provide end-to-end network connectivity between the GOC and commercial ground station providers.
- The new contract is a follow-on to a phase II small business innovation research contract won by Braxton Technologies prior to Parsons’ 2020 acquisition of the software company.
