Matson wallops Q4 earnings estimates, driven by China service strength
Jan. 19, 2022
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) +7.9% post-market after reporting preliminary Q4 earnings of $8.70-$9.10/share, overwhelming analyst consensus of $5.38.
- The company expects Q4 operating income for its Ocean Transportation unit of $445M-$455M and Logistics operating income of $14M-$15M.
- "Supply chain congestion remains the current issue in the Transpacific trade lane due to ongoing elevated consumption trends, U.S. domestic supply chain constraints and inventory restocking." the company says.
- In Hawaii, Matson says it experienced elevated westbound freight demand as the state's tourism and economy continued to rebound from COVID-19 lows.
- Matson says it repurchased ~2.5M shares between August and year-end, with 500K shares remaining in the program as of December 31.
- For Q3, Matson reported in-line GAAP EPS of $6.53 on ~$1B in revenues.