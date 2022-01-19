Matson wallops Q4 earnings estimates, driven by China service strength

Jan. 19, 2022 5:19 PM ETMatson, Inc. (MATX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Matson Cargo Ship Mahi Mahi loaded with goods at Port by cranes in Oakland Harbo

Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) +7.9% post-market after reporting preliminary Q4 earnings of $8.70-$9.10/share, overwhelming analyst consensus of $5.38.
  • The company expects Q4 operating income for its Ocean Transportation unit of $445M-$455M and Logistics operating income of $14M-$15M.
  • "Supply chain congestion remains the current issue in the Transpacific trade lane due to ongoing elevated consumption trends, U.S. domestic supply chain constraints and inventory restocking." the company says.
  • In Hawaii, Matson says it experienced elevated westbound freight demand as the state's tourism and economy continued to rebound from COVID-19 lows.
  • Matson says it repurchased ~2.5M shares between August and year-end, with 500K shares remaining in the program as of December 31.
  • For Q3, Matson reported in-line GAAP EPS of $6.53 on ~$1B in revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.