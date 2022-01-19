Enviva shares slide 7% aftermarket on FY21 adj net loss guidance

Jan. 19, 2022 5:25 PM ETEVABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Enviva (NYSE:EVA) shares slid 7% aftermarket after the firm said it expects to report FY21 non-GAAP net loss of $19M–24M and adj. EBITDA of $225M–230M.
  • It also announced an MOU with it first U.S. customer to develop a supply chain strategy to support the customer’s biofuel refining facilities in Southeast U.S. and potentially California.
  • The customer’s refining process will convert EVA's woody biomass into a drop-in replacement for crude oil used to produce aviation fuel.
  • EVA announced plans to ramp up doubling of production capacity over the next 5 years from 6.2M metric tons per year to ~13M MTPY.
  • Enviva is evaluating plans to build 1 or more facilities in California with the intent of using low-grade wood fiber from high-hazard zones.
  • EVA's customer sales pipeline is now more than $40B.
  • Enviva is negotiating long-term wood pellet supply contracts with several industrial companies.
  • EVA also finalized Green Finance Framework and received independent opinion from S&P Global confirming alignment with green bond and green loan principles.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.