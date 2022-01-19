Enviva shares slide 7% aftermarket on FY21 adj net loss guidance
Jan. 19, 2022 5:25 PM ETEVABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Enviva (NYSE:EVA) shares slid 7% aftermarket after the firm said it expects to report FY21 non-GAAP net loss of $19M–24M and adj. EBITDA of $225M–230M.
- It also announced an MOU with it first U.S. customer to develop a supply chain strategy to support the customer’s biofuel refining facilities in Southeast U.S. and potentially California.
- The customer’s refining process will convert EVA's woody biomass into a drop-in replacement for crude oil used to produce aviation fuel.
- EVA announced plans to ramp up doubling of production capacity over the next 5 years from 6.2M metric tons per year to ~13M MTPY.
- Enviva is evaluating plans to build 1 or more facilities in California with the intent of using low-grade wood fiber from high-hazard zones.
- EVA's customer sales pipeline is now more than $40B.
- Enviva is negotiating long-term wood pellet supply contracts with several industrial companies.
- EVA also finalized Green Finance Framework and received independent opinion from S&P Global confirming alignment with green bond and green loan principles.