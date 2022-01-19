Seres late-stage data on microbiome therapy shows efficacy against C. difficile infection

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Phase 3 data from Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) on SER-109, its experimental oral microbiome therapeutic, showed it was superior to placebo in reducing C. difficile infection recurrence.
  • Results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that with 88% SER-109 patients achieved a sustained clinical response compared to 60% of those on placebo.
  • The therapy was well tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events.
  • Seres said it plans a Biologics License Application submission for the candidate mid-year.
  • Read research scientist and Seeking Alpha contributor Keith Williams' take on SER-109.
